Antigal Winery & Estates, Awarded Best New World Winery, Unveils UNO Malbec 2022 Just In Time For Labor Day Celebrations

UNO Malbec 2022_Perfect Pairing for Day festivities

In the Cellar with winemaker Miriam Gomez

Uco Valley_Where Diverse Terroirs Work Their Magic

Antigal Winery Introduces UNO Malbec 2022: Perfect Pairing for Your Labor Day Festivities

As Labor Day approaches, Antigal Winery and Estates, recently named Best New World Winery by Wine Enthusiast magazine, announces the release of its latest vintage, UNO Malbec 2022 , the perfect way to celebrate the holiday. "With roots in the heart of Mendoza, Argentina, UNO Malbec 2022 embodies the spirit of hard work, dedication, and the joy of coming together, making it the ideal choice for Labor Day celebrations," says Miriam Gomez, winemaker. Nestled in the high-altitude vineyards of Mendoza, UNO Malbec 2022 captures the essence of the region's unique terroir, characterized by its rich soil and optimal climate conditions. The result is a Malbec that is both elegant and robust, with a bouquet of ripe red fruits, subtle spice, and a hint of oak", she continued."Labor Day is a time to honor the contributions of workers and celebrate their achievements with family and friends. UNO Malbec 2022, with its smooth tannins and vibrant flavors, is the perfect companion for any gathering. Malbec has become synonymous with Argentina, renowned for its bold flavors and exceptional quality," commented Santiago Ribisich, Antigal CEO."The Uco Valley, which gives origin to UNO MALBEC, offers exceptional conditions for wine production. Its elevation, ranging from 900 to 1,500 meters above sea level, provides cooler temperatures that extend the growing season, allowing grapes to develop complex flavors and maintain balanced acidity. The region's well-drained alluvial soils and varied terroirs contribute to the unique expression of different varietals. Additionally, the significant temperature variations between day and night help preserve the freshness and aromatic intensity of the grapes, resulting in wines of remarkable quality and distinct character," continued Gomez."At Antigal Winery and Estates, we believe in celebrating responsibly. As you raise your glass of UNO Malbec 2022 this Labor Day, we encourage you to savor the moment, appreciate the craftsmanship behind each bottle, and enjoy the company of those around you," said Alessandra Cartoni, director.About Antigal Winery and EstatesABOUT ANTIGAL ESTATESFounded in 1897, Antigal Winery and Estates is dedicated to producing high-quality wines that reflect the rich heritage and vibrant culture of Mendoza, Argentina. Our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence has earned us a reputation as one of the premier wineries in the region. With each bottle, we strive to bring the unique flavors of Mendoza to wine lovers around the world. In 2023, Antigal Winery & Estates was named"Best New World Winery of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

