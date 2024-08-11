76-Year-Old Man with Complex Medical History Saved by Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Dubai, August 8, 2024: Aster Hospital Qusais, ranked No.14 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals in UAE list, successfully performed a groundbreaking transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) procedure on Mr. Mohammed Iqbal Usman, a 76-year-old male with a complex medical history. Mr. Usman, an Indian national, presented with severe aortic stenosis compounded by chronic atrial fibrillation, hypertension, and multivessel coronary artery disease.



Led by Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, the medical team executed this cutting-edge intervention, marking a significant advancement in cardiac care at the hospital and highlighting TAVI as a life-saving alternative for patients who cannot undergo open-heart surgery. Such procedures are also being performed at Aster Hospital, Al Mankhool, ensuring wider access to this advanced cardiac care in the UAE.



TAVI, also known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat severe aortic stenosis, a condition where the heart's aortic valve becomes narrowed, restricting blood flow from the heart to the rest of the body. For patients like Mr. Usman, who are at high risk for surgery due to underlying health conditions, TAVI offers a less invasive alternative.



Mr. Usman's journey with severe aortic stenosis began four years ago, presenting a medical challenge compounded by his high risk for traditional surgical interventions. His medical history includes chronic atrial fibrillation, multivessel coronary artery disease, and hypertension, further complicating his condition and making traditional surgery unsuitable. Therefore, the decision was made to opt for a transcatheter implant procedure, offering a minimally invasive yet highly effective alternative for patients with such complexities.



Mr. Usman had previously experienced heart failure episodes and was hospitalized twice in September and October 2023 for heart failure and unstable angina (chest pain). An angiogram showed serious blockages in both the beginning and end of his right coronary artery. He was referred for a procedure to clear these blockages and also had a valve replacement. In February 2024, he was admitted to Aster Hospital, Al Qusais with worsening symptoms. He underwent a procedure to open the blocked arteries and had a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) through a small incision in his left groin under conscious sedation. He recovered quickly and was discharged a few days later. Presently, Mr. Usman is able to carry out his daily activities without any symptoms of shortness of breath or chest pain, leading a good quality of life.



Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Head of Cardiac Services for Aster Hospitals and Clinics, UAE, stated, "Mr. Usman's case required a nuanced approach due to the severity of his aortic stenosis and the risks associated with traditional surgery. The TAVI procedure allowed us to precisely implant the valve through minimally invasive techniques, resulting in significant improvements in his quality of life."



Additionally, older TAVI patients often experience significant improvements in their quality-of-life post-procedure, including reductions in symptoms such as dyspnea (shortness of breath), angina, and fatigue, as well as enhancements in physical activity and overall well-being, emphasizing the transformative impact of TAVI beyond just survival outcomes. The TAVI procedure typically involves a brief two-day hospital stay, offering patients like Mr. Usman a swift recovery and the ability to resume daily activities with enhanced vitality and well-being.



Mr. Mohammed Iqbal Usman expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am immensely thankful to Dr. Naveed Ahmed and the entire medical team at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais for their exceptional care and support during my TAVI procedure. Their expertise and dedication have transformed my life, and I am grateful for the renewed confidence and well-being I now experience."



Dr. Naveed Ahmed further added, "The success of Mr. Usman's TAVI procedure showcases the advancements in interventional cardiology and underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional cardiac care at Aster Hospital,Al Qusais."



The medical team involved in Mr. Usman's case included Dr. Abdul Raouf Malik, Specialist Cardiologist and Heart Failure Specialist, and Dr. Krishna Sarin Moolottu Sukumaran Nair, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist, at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais, along with the Cath Lab nursing team, whose collective expertise and collaboration were instrumental in ensuring a successful outcome for the patient.



As the older population increases, there is an increase in age-related chronic diseases, especially heart failure. It affects 25% of over 75-year-old outpatients and represents the leading cause of hospitalization and death in older people.1 TAVI is particularly beneficial for elderly patients and those with high surgical risks due to other health conditions. Unlike traditional open-heart surgery, TAVI offers patients faster recovery times and an improved quality of life. For many patients who are not candidates for conventional surgery, TAVI provides a crucial treatment option.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. More than four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, and one-third of these deaths occur prematurely in people under 70 years of age.2 Additionally, according to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center at the University of Michigan, an estimated 0.3 million people are diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis every year.3





