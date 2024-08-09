Finsen Tech Chosen By Pan American Health Organization/WHO To Assist With Infection Control In Trinidad & Tobago

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Finsen Tech's advanced THOR UVC® disinfection robots will boost the country's healthcare efficiency and safety.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finsen Tech is proud to announce their selection by the Pan American Organization (PAHO) to provide THOR UVC® disinfection robots and comprehensive training to healthcare facilities in Trinidad and Tobago. The contract is part of PAHO's“Bringing High and Low (HALT) to in Trinidad and Tobago” project.

PAHO is a respected regional division of the World Health Organization WHO with over a century of experience improving health standards in the Americas. Its HALT initiative is aligned with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago's "Roadmap for Trinidad and Tobago Post COVID-19 Pandemic" and the 2030 Agenda, aiming to increase the resilience of the nation's healthcare system.

As part of the contract, Finsen Tech will supply two leading-edge THOR UVC® disinfecting robots and train staff on operation, maintenance, and device customization. Additionally, they will provide ongoing support including a 5-year warranty, SOPs, spare parts, maintenance schedules, and software updates.

What we are doing in Trinidad and Tobago exemplifies the Finsen ethos: deliver the best technology, service, and support available on the planet. We thank PAHO and the efforts they made to come to the conclusion that THOR UVC aligns best with their mission.

THOR UVC®, a floor-to-ceiling, whole-room solution, exceeds the BSi 8628 International Standard for UVC disinfection and represents the latest in continuous-wave UVC disinfection technology. With its unique features designed to minimize shadowing and maximize pathogen kill rates, THOR UVC® significantly enhances infection control measures in healthcare and other environments. Through technological innovation, THOR UVC® will help PAHO mitigate COVID-19 and other infectious diseases and improve healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes.

Finsen Tech is honored to contribute to this critical initiative, ensuring advanced healthcare protection and performance for the people of Trinidad and Tobago. Further information about THOR UVC® and Finsen Tech's other products is available at FinsenTech .

About Finsen Tech:

Founded in 2015, Finsen Tech is a global leader in cutting-edge UVC disinfection solutions. Serving healthcare, education, hospitality, and other sectors, the company is committed to saving lives and preserving resources through clinically proven, science-backed UVC technologies. While still considered a small business enterprise (SBE), Finsen has deployed units in both medical and non-medical facilities in over 40 countries. Finsen Tech's dedication to innovation and excellence ensures reliable and effective pathogen control, helping clients worldwide maintain safer environments. Learn more at FinsenTech.

