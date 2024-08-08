Bangladesh Unrest: Will Indian Envoy Attend Muhammad Yunus Swearing-In? MEA Says...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Bangladesh 's next leader Muhammad Yunus will take office later in the day, Indian High Commissioner is likely to attend the swearing in ceremony, informed MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal says, "I saw reports that the swearing-in ceremony is to be held this evening. I don't know the exact time, somewhere around 8'o clock. community members have been invited. It is likely that our High Commissioner will participate..."





Bangladesh's next leader Muhammad Yunus arrived home Thursday from an overseas trip and will take office later in the day, as he looks to restore calm and rebuild the country following an uprising that ended the 15-year, increasingly autocratic rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Yunus landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday afternoon and was welcomed by the country's military chief, Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, who was flanked by navy and air force heads.

Some of the student leaders who led the uprising against Hasina were also present at the airport to welcome him. They had earlier proposed Yunus as interim leader to the country's figurehead president, who is currently acting as the chief executive under the constitution.

In his first comments after his arrival, he told a news briefing that his priority would be to restore order.

“Bangladesh is a family. We have to unite it,” Yunus said, flanked by the student leaders.“It has immense possibility.”

He urged all to stop violence and promised not to resort to any repressive measures against anyone.

Security was tight at the airport to ensure Yunus' safe arrival, as the country has experienced days of unrest following the downfall of Hasina on Monday. President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath-taking ceremony on Thursday night when Yunus is expected to announce his new Cabinet.

Before leaving Paris, where he was attending the Olympics, Yunus appealed for calm in Bangladesh amid tensions over the country's future.

Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who acts as an adviser to his mother, vowed Wednesday that his family and the Awami League party would continue to be engaged in Bangladesh's politics - a reversal from what he'd said earlier in the week after Hasina stepped down Monday and fled to India.

Yunuswas named as interim leader following talks among military officials, civic leaders and the student activists who led the uprising against Hasina. Yunus made his first public comments in the French capital on Wednesday before boarding a plane to return home.

Yunus congratulated the student protesters, saying they had made“our second Victory Day possible,” and he appealed to them and other stakeholders to remain peaceful, while condemning the violence that followed Hasina's resignation.

“Violence is our enemy. Please don't create more enemies. Be calm and get ready to build the country,” Yunus said.

Bangladesh's military chief, Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman, said in a televised address on Wednesday that he expected Yunus to usher in a“beautiful democratic” process.

Yunus, who was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his work developing microcredit markets, told reporters in Paris:“I'm looking forward to going back home and seeing what's happening there, and how we can organize ourselves to get out of the trouble that we are in.′′

Asked when elections would be held, he put his hands up as if to indicate it was too early to say.

“I'll go and talk to them. I'm just fresh in this whole area,” he said.

A tribunal in Dhaka earlier on Wednesday acquitted Yunus in a labor law violation case involving a telecommunication company he founded, in which he was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail. He had been released on bail in the case.

The president had dissolved Parliament on Tuesday, clearing the path for an interim administration that is expected to schedule new elections.