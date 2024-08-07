Butera 28 Apartments: Digital Nomad European Winter Haven In Palermo, Sicily

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Apartment 9 at Butera 28 Apartments in Palermo, Sicily

Apartment 9's Private Terrace with views of the sea

The Ballroom in Palazzo Lanza Tomasi

Within Palazzo Lanza Tomasi in Palermo, Sicily Butera 28 Apartments is the premier destination for digital nomads, thanks to Italy's new digital nomad visa.

- Nicoletta Polo, Owner Of Butera 28 ApartmentsPALERMO, SICILY, ITALY, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nestled within the historical grandeur of Palazzo Lanza Tomasi in Palermo, Butera 28 Apartments is now the premier destination for digital nomads this winter, thanks to Italy's new digital nomad visa. Offering an ideal blend of Sicilian charm and modern amenities, Butera 28 provides a perfect sanctuary for remote workers from November to March, featuring mild climates and a vibrant local culture.A Home Away from Home in Historic PalermoButera 28 Apartments are uniquely positioned in the historic center of Palermo, within the 18th-century Palazzo Lanza Tomasi, the last residence of famed author Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa. These apartments offer more than just accommodation; they offer a historical experience, merging comfort with the rich tapestry of Sicilian literature and culture.Ideal Climate for Productive RetreatsWith temperatures ranging from a comfortable 12-20 degrees Celsius during the winter months, Butera 28 Apartments stands out as an idyllic location for digital nomads looking to escape harsher winters. The apartments are fully equipped with high-speed internet, central heating, air conditioning, and modern kitchens, ensuring a seamless transition for those looking to work remotely in a picturesque setting.Seamless Living with Modern Amenities and Local CultureResidents at Butera 28 Apartments can enjoy spacious apartments furnished with antiques, modern appliances, and some with exclusive terraces offering stunning views of the sea or the historic cityscape. The strategic location allows easy access to local markets, exquisite dining options, and cultural sites, ensuring a comfortable and enriching stay.Empowered by Italy's New Digital Nomad VisaThe introduction of Italy's digital nomad visa has opened new opportunities for non-EU remote workers. Visa applications are relatively straightforward and advice can be found online for this, in order to leverage the new law that facilitates legal long-term stays in Italy for highly skilled remote workers. Applicants can now easily enjoy the benefits of living and working in one of the most inspiring locations in Europe.Nicoletta Polo Lanza Tomasi , Duchess of Palma & Owner of Butera 28 Apartments, Palermo, Sicily explains,“We are excited to offer a historical haven for digital nomads this winter. Butera 28 Apartments isn't just a place to stay; it's a place where work, life, and inspiration flow together amidst the backdrop of Palermo's rich history.”AvailabilityApartments are available in Standard, Superior, and Deluxe categories, each offering different views and amenities to cater to a variety of preferences and needs. Interested parties are encouraged to book early for their winter stays, as availability may be limited.About Butera 28 ApartmentsButera 28 Apartments provides luxurious, fully-equipped rental apartments in the historic center of Palermo, Sicily. Set in the prestigious Palazzo Lanza Tomasi, Butera 28 Apartments merges modern living with historical elegance, making it an ideal choice for tourists and remote workers alike.For more information, visit or contact ....

