Vaishno Devi Shrine Board-Run Souvenir Shop Gutted In Fire


8/6/2024 10:14:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A souvenir shop run by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) was gutted in a fire incident en route to the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The shop located on the new Himkoti trek suffered extensive damage in the fire, which was caused by short-circuit, the officials said.

The SMVDSB operates souvenir shops at various places en route to the cave shrine.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was brought under control by fire and emergency services personnel, the officials said.

They said the yatra to the shrine remained unaffected as devotees passed the trek without any hindrance while the fire-fighting operation continued for nearly an hour.

Kashmir Observer

