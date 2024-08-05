Hezbollah takes credit for drone assault on key Israeli military facility

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Monday, Hezbollah, the Lebanese organization also known as the Party of Allah, took credit for a drone assault on a key Israeli military facility. The attack was directed at the command center of the 91st Division stationed at the Elite barracks, located in northern Israel.



Hezbollah's official statement highlighted the precision and effectiveness of the operation, asserting that the drone strike accurately targeted its intended objectives. The attack reportedly caused significant casualties and damage among the Israeli military forces present at the site.



In response, the Israeli military confirmed the drone attack and provided details on its impact. According to their report, an officer and a soldier were injured in the strike and have been hospitalized for medical care. The incident also sparked multiple fires at the barracks, which are currently being tackled by firefighting teams working to contain and extinguish the flames.



In light of the attack and the ongoing risk of further drone incursions, the Israeli Defense Forces have issued an alert, with sirens sounding in Kiryat Shmona and several nearby towns. This precautionary measure reflects heightened security concerns and a broader effort to guard against potential additional threats to the region.

