Qatar Airways negates suspension of flights to Amman, Beirut, Baghdad
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Qatar Airways addressed recent concerns and reaffirmed that it has not suspended flights to or from Amman, Jordan, Beirut, or Baghdad, despite circulating misinformation suggesting otherwise. The airline clarified that although there have been some flight rescheduling due to operational reasons, passengers should check the current status of their flights directly on the Qatar Airways website for accurate and up-to-date information.
This clarification comes amid a broader context of heightened security concerns in the Middle East, following recent escalations. Several airlines from the US, Europe, and Asia have suspended their flights to Israel and Lebanon due to safety concerns linked to the ongoing regional tensions. This situation has been exacerbated by recent high-profile incidents, including the assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr by Israel on Tuesday. Additionally, there are accusations from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Iran alleging that Israel was behind the assassination of Hamas's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on Wednesday.
In response to these events, both Hamas and Iran have vowed to retaliate for the killing of Haniyeh, while Hezbollah has pledged to respond to the killing of Shukr. The escalating situation in the region has understandably led to increased scrutiny and caution among international airlines operating in affected areas.
