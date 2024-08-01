North Korea Probably Sustains Huge Casualties From Heavy Rain In Border Areas: South Korea

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 1 (IANS) North Korea may have sustained huge casualties from the latest downpour in border areas along the Amnok River, South Korea's Unification said on Thursday, amid a news report that the number of those who died or went missing could reach as high as around 1,500.

North Korea's border city of Sinuiju and Uiju County in the northwestern province of North Phyongan were pummeled by heavy rains, with more than 4,100 houses and nearly 3,000 hectares of farmlands left submerged, according to state media. But it did not disclose details about casualties, Yonhap news agency reported.

The Unification Ministry said the North may have suffered "considerable" casualties though its material damage from the latest downpours appears to be smaller than those in 2010, 2016 and 2020.

Citing satellite imagery, the ministry said the recent torrential rain inundated Wihwa Island of Sinuiju, an island in the Amnok River, and Uiju County, as well as the city of Manpo in Jagang Province.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the flood-hit areas of Sinuiju and Uiju County on Sunday and guided an operation to rescue around 5,000 isolated residents. The North's state media said the military successfully saved some 4,200 people by mobilising the Air Force's helicopters.

Kim called for "strictly punishing" those who neglected their duties at an emergency politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) held in Sinuiju earlier this week. The North replaced the public security minister and chiefs of the WPK's provincial committees.

It marked the first time that North Korea has convened such an emergency politburo meeting solely on flood damage, according to the Unification Ministry.

Asked if the government is considering providing humanitarian assistance to North Korea, a ministry official told reporters that he has nothing to say at the current stage.