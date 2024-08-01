Pioneering Military Leader: Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair's Journey To DG Medical Services In Indian Army

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Renowned for its professionalism and commitment to gender inclusivity, the Indian set a new record on Thursday by appointing its first woman officer to the esteemed position of Director General Medical Services. Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair has been honoured with the appointment to this prestigious post.

This historic appointment adds to her previous distinction as the first woman to serve as the Director General of Hospital Services (Armed Forces) upon her to Air Marshal.

Commissioned into the Army Medical Corps in December 1985, Lt Gen Nair has received extensive training in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear warfare with the Israeli Defence Forces and in Military Medical Ethics with the Swiss Armed Forces in Spiez.

A graduate of the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, Lt Gen Nair began her education at St. Mary's Convent in Prayagraj and completed her schooling at Loreto Convent in Lucknow. She has also attended schools in Tezpur, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Chandigarh.

Her diverse educational background includes a post-graduate degree in Family Medicine, diplomas in Maternal and Child Health and Health Care Management, and a two-year training program in Medical Informatics at AIIMS, New Delhi. She comes from a family with a three-generation legacy in the armed forces.

Her career highlights also include serving as the Principal Medical Officer for the Western Air Command and the Training Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Moreover, Lt Gen Nair was nominated as an expert member of the Dr. Kasturirangan Committee, contributing to the medical education component of the National Education Policy. Her exceptional service has been recognized with several accolades, including the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command and Chief of the Air Staff Commendations, as well as the Vishisht Seva Medal awarded by the President of India.