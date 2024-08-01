Leisure Time Of Azerbaijan Army Servicemen Effectively Organized
Fatima Latifova
Regular events are held in the Azerbaijan army to effectively
organize cultural leisure time of personnel and further increase
their moral state, Azernews reports.
Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center organizes
cultural and mass events in the Azerbaijan Army under the action
plan of the current year.
The events commence with commemorating the bright memory of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their
lives for the Sovereignty and independence of Azerbaijan. The
National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan is performed.
Within the events, a popular Azerbaijani military performer
Shamistan Alizamanli presents patriotic songs, aroused with great
interest and applause.
