Jisoo From Blackpink To Feature In Korean Zombie Series 'Newtopia'

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Aug 1 (IANS) Jisoo, who is the member of all girls K-pop group Blackpink is all set to star as the lead of the cast of upcoming zombie thriller series "Newtopia".

The series features two lovers navigating a zombie-infested Seoul. The man, portrayed by Park Jung-min, initially encounters a zombie outbreak during his mandatory military service. His girlfriend, played by Jisoo is an engineer with a new job who is waiting for his release.

Separately, the pair criss-cross the city and fight off zombie as they try to reunite.

The series marks the directing debut of Yoon Sung-hyun, who is known for his 2011 film "Bleak Night" and the action-thriller "Time to Hunt", reports variety.

Jisoo has had multiple cameo roles in Korean TV series and a major role in 2020 period action-comedy series "Snowdrop". She had a small role in "Dr Cheon and the Lost Talisman" and is reported to be a part of the "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint", a multi-part film adaptation of a hit webtoon.

Blackpink last year renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment. But the band members did not. Rose moved to The Black Label, while the other three established independent labels, and all are now off doing solo projects.

The series will be on Coupang Play, the online branch of Korean e-commerce giant Coupang.

It said that the show is co-scripted by Han Jin-won, who co-wrote Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning "Parasite", and Ji Ho-jin, who wrote "A Shop for Killers".

Filming is completed and the completed show, previously titled "Influenza", is expected to release in 2025 at an unspecified date.