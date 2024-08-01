Bengal Minister Explains 'Need To Spread Islam’ Remark Amid Uproar By BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) With the BJP continuing to boycott his speech in the Assembly for his recent comment at a public event that there is a“need to spread Islam among non-Muslims”, Bengal and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Thursday that he has always been secular with no intention to hurt anyone.

He made the statement on the floor of the House referring to his July 3 speech made at a community gathering where he reportedly said, "Those who are not born in Islam are unfortunate... We have to bring them under the fold of Islam."

The remark has drawn sharp reactions from the BJP legislators, who have boycotted Hakim's speech in the Assembly demanding he withdraw his controversial“spreading of Islam” statement.

On Thursday, Speaker Biman Bandopadhay asked Hakim to explain his stand to end the continuing impasse over the issue. The Speaker also requested the BJP legislators to remain present in the House and listen to the Minister's explanation.

Claiming that whatever he said at the gathering was misinterpreted, Hakim said,“Do any of you consider me as a non-secular person? I have always adopted the secular path. There is no point in creating an uproar over what I said at a religious programme."

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari stopped him midway and said that no one had any objection to Hakim attending a religious gathering.

“However, he was invited there as a state Minister and also as the Kolkata Mayor. We also attend different religious functions. It is quite natural that when you attend a religious programme of a particular community, you will praise that religion. But it is not fair to invite people from other religions to join yours,” Adhikari said.

Hakim replied that he was invited to the religious gathering since he belonged to that religion.

“Although I am a Muslim by faith, I participate in festivals like Durga Puja and Kali Puja. I think there is no need to create a controversy over the issue. I had no intention to hurt anyone,” the Minister said.