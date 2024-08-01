Renovation Of Monuments Underway In Baku
Work is underway in Baku as part of the project to clean and
renovate monuments, Azernews reports.
The latest cleaning and renovation work was carried out on the
monument erected in Baku in 1981 in honor of the Hero of the Soviet
Union, Soviet intelligence officer during World War II Richard
Sorge.
The work on cleaning the monument to Richard Sorge using a
high-pressure water jet method has been completed.
Richard Sorge was a German journalist and Soviet military
intelligence officer who was active before and during World War II.
He was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union
in 1964.
The authors of the monument are sculptor Vladimir Tsigal,
architects Rasim Aliyev, Leonid Pavlov, and Y. Dubov. The monument
is located in the Richard Sorge Park.
The monument is made of bronze and granite. The structure of the
monument is unusual.
The semicircular monument made of bronze and granite is
installed on a high pedestal made of black granite.
The hero's face is engraved on it. The author paid special
attention to the eyes of the intelligence officer.
