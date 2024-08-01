Kay Kay Menon On 'Shekhar Home': Re-Lived Time When Social Media Was Not A Thing

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) As the makers of "Shekhar Home" dropped the trailer on Thursday, Kay Kay Menon said that the upcoming detective drama series helped him relive memories of the time when "social was not even a thing".

Kay Kay said: "Shekhar's character took me back to the good old days. I re-lived the memories of the time when social media was not even a thing."

The added that after reading the script and analysing the role, he was drawn to the complexity of unravelling mysteries.

"The series isn't just about solving crimes -- it's also about exploring human nature in all its aspects -- from love and loyalty to betrayal and deceit. Playing Shekhar was a pure delight. I'm excited to bring Shekhar to all of you," he said.

Set in the early 1990s in the town of Lonpur, Bengal, the show is an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely on.

The six-episode series also stars Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari and is inspired by literary works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Rasika said that working on 'Shekhar Home' has been a fun journey.

"It was a delight to collaborate with talented actors like Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey. And to be directed by Rohan Sippy. My character, Iraboty, is a force to reckon with -- a strong, determined woman driven by the quest for justice."

Delving more about her character, she added: "She has a compelling journey and the dynamic between Shekhar and Iraboty adds a layer of intrigue. Their bond, evolving through shared challenges and discoveries, gives a glimpse of a partnership that goes beyond solving the case."

Kirti said that the series is one of those rare scripts that grab hold of you from the very first read.

"It seamlessly blends mystery with humour, creating a narrative that resonates across a wide spectrum of audiences. From the moment I stepped onto the set, I knew this was going to be a special journey, and my character is an interesting one," she added.

The actress added: "The series is a testament to the brilliant writing and the seamless direction that allowed us to create a series that is as entertaining as it is thought-provoking."

In "Shekhar Home", Kay Kay essays the titular role of Shekhar Home, who is both eccentric and brilliant.

He crosses paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries across East India.

"Shekhar Home" will stream on JioCinema Premium from August 14.