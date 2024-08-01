Zelensky Names Three Main Reasons For Advance Of Russian Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has named the reasons for the advance of Russian forces on the front lines, among them the lack of sufficient materiel from partners for equipping 14 Ukrainian brigades, contempt for the lives of in the Russian army, and the absence of permission for Ukraine to destroy military targets inside Russia with Western weapons.

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with French outlets, Ukrinform reports.

"There are several reasons why the Russians are advancing at the front. If we solve them, we will be able to stop them. We no longer keep it a secret that we were preparing 14 brigades that we wanted to equip with weapons. These are the brigades that must protect our territory and they must serve as a reserve so that we let other guys rest on a rotation basis and these brigades could replace them. When the relevant packages were prepared, it was about equipping these 14 brigades. In your opinion, if three of the fourteen brigades are equipped, it is possible to stop [the offensive]?" – Zelensky said.

According to him, when European and U.S. military aid packages have recently been discussed, they primarily concerned the provision of 14 brigades with weapons.

"Frankly speaking, at least ten. Because the guys who are on the battlefield need a rotation. They need to rest. And how can we carry out the rotation if the brigades that are supposed to replace them are empty," he said.

The second reason, Zelensky added, is that the Russians, who are moving forward, are afraid to turn back. "They are killed there if they return, and that's the truth," he said, adding that Putin does not care about his people, "he does not count them."

"Of course, when you have such a difference in approaches to freedom and people's rights with your enemy, you must have another advantage. And another advantage is, first of all, weapons and technology," Zelensky said.

He cited the impossibility of using Western weapons to destroy military targets on enemy territory as the third reason for the Russian advance.

"What would you do if you knew that 30, 60 or 100 kilometers from the border the Russians have multiple launch rocket systems, planes that are bombing us or other weapons, including Grads and S-300s, which they use from Belgorod, knowing that we have no right to destroy their weapons? We are puzzled what to do," Zelensky said.