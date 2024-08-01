Pentagon discloses that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed chosen to plead guilty to all charges leveled against him

(MENAFN) In a significant development concerning the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the Pentagon disclosed late Wednesday that Khalid Mohammed, widely acknowledged as a chief architect of the tragic events, along with two other defendants, has chosen to plead guilty to all charges leveled against them. This decision marks a pivotal moment in the prolonged proceedings stemming from one of the most devastating acts of in modern history.



The plea agreements, negotiated in secret and confirmed by the Department of Defense, offer Mohammed, a Pakistani national detained at Guantanamo Bay since 2003, and his co-defendants, Walid Ben Attash and Mustafa Al-Hawsawi, an alternative to the death penalty. According to sources cited in The New York Times, Mohammed, whose trial could have resulted in capital punishment, will now face a sentence of life imprisonment.



The comprehensive nature of the plea deal, outlined by Chief Prosecutor Aaron Rouge in a letter to families of the 9/11 victims, entails admissions of guilt for all offenses attributed to the defendants. These charges include the deaths of 2,976 individuals as specified in the indictment, underscoring the gravity of the crimes alleged against them.



The journey towards reaching these plea agreements has been fraught with complexities, reflecting the intricate legal and ethical dilemmas posed by the Guantanamo Bay detention center. Since their capture nearly two decades ago, Mohammed, Ben Attash, and Al-Hawsawi have been central figures in international discussions on terrorism, justice, and the rights of detainees.



Looking forward, the defendants are slated to formally enter their guilty pleas during a forthcoming public hearing, scheduled to take place early next week. This anticipated event not only marks a potential culmination of legal proceedings but also raises profound questions about the pursuit of justice in the wake of terrorism's enduring impact on global security and American society.

MENAFN01082024000045015687ID1108505555