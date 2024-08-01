Union of Arab Journalists issues strong condemnation over deaths of journalists

(MENAFN) The General Union of Arab Journalists has issued a strong condemnation following the tragic deaths of journalists Ismail Al-Ghoul and Rami Al-Rifi in Al-Shati refugee camp, Gaza City, due to Israeli airstrikes. The incident occurred when Israeli planes targeted the vehicle carrying the journalists and other personnel at the scene.



In an official statement posted on their website, Union President Muayad al-Lami and Secretary-General Khaled Miri urged international media organizations and the International Court of Justice to hold accountable those responsible for what they described as an unprecedented act of aggression against journalists. They emphasized the urgency of addressing these incidents to ensure justice and prevent future attacks on media professionals in conflict zones.



"The silence surrounding these egregious acts sets a dangerous precedent, potentially fueling further violence against Palestinian journalists," emphasized the Union's leaders, expressing deep concerns over the safety and security of journalists operating in volatile environments. They underscored the necessity for global intervention to protect the fundamental rights of journalists to report freely and without fear of reprisal.



The Union's denouncement reflects global dismay and calls for accountability amidst heightened tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As international efforts intensify to address the broader implications of such assaults on press freedom and human rights, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing risks faced by journalists covering sensitive and contentious issues in conflict-ridden regions.

