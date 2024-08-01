Zelensky: Ukraine's Participation In Olympics In Times Of War Is A Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he thinks that the participation of Ukrainian in the Olympic Games in Paris is already a victory.

In an interview with French sports news outlet L'Equipe , he said that Olympic athletes help support Ukraine's fighting spirit.

"This [Olympics] is first of all a big holiday, for all athletes and for France. This is not a holiday for our country. For our team, participation in the Olympic Games in times of war is a victory," Zelensky said.

According to him, despite extremely difficult conditions for training and psychological pressure, Ukrainian athletes were able to pass all the tests with dignity and qualify for the Games, so this is also a victory.

"I am proud that we have a Ukrainian team. They trained in difficult conditions, some in Ukraine and some abroad. This is war. There can be no normalcy here," Zelensky said.

He also noted the success of fencer Olga Kharlan, who has already won a bronze medal, adding that he believes in Ukrainian athletes. It is important for them to continue fighting, because in this way they also protect the country, Zelensky said.

"Our soldiers support them, and they support our soldiers. There are many ways to protect Ukraine. All the military and all Ukrainians are very proud of our athletes. We want more medals, more opportunities to raise the Ukrainian fighting spirit, more moments to be proud of. That is why they must win their battle," Zelensky added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine