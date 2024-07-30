Interior Minister Meets French Gendarmerie Director General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani met yesterday with Director General of the French National Gendarmerie Lieutenant General Christian Rodriguez. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between Lekhwiya and the French National Gendarmerie, and the resulting co-operation in carrying out missions and duties on the ground, as a Qatari security force is supporting and securing the 33rd Summer Olympic Games (Paris 2024). It also touched on a number of topics of mutual interest.

