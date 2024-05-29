Water Shortage In Mumbai: BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Cut In THESE Areas Today; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut in parts of Mumbai East and Mumbai West to facilitate crucial pipeline connection work. The water supply will be shut down from 10 am on May 29 to 10 am on May 30.

The BMC is planning to connect 450 mm and 750 mm diameter water pipelines at Patil Marg, Vashi Naka. This infrastructure project aims to enhance the water distribution system in the affected regions.

Residents in the impacted areas have been advised to store sufficient water to meet their needs during the disruption. The municipal administration has also requested the public to use water sparingly and judiciously to manage the temporary shortage.

Affected Areas in East Division:

Lakshmi Vasahat, Rane Chal, Sriram Nagar, Tata Colony, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (B.P.C.L.) Colony, J. J. Wadi, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Refinery, Nityanand Bagh, Tolaram Vasahat, Sheth Heights, Dongre Park, H.P.C.L. Colony, Gawanpada, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power Thermal Plant, B.A.R.C., Varun Beverages

Affected Areas in West Division:

Mahul Village, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Ambapada, Shahaji Nagar, Collector Colony, Navjeevan Society, Jijamata Nagar, Vashi Naka, Sindhi Colony, Laldongar, Mysore Colony, Khadi Machine, R.C. Marg, Old Barrack Chembur Camp