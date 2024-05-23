China Simulates Full-Scale Invasion Of Taiwan

He added that none of the PLA warplanes or warships entered the 24-nautical-mile zone just off Taiwan's coast. He said Taiwan's armedforces

did not detect live-fire drills at the nine designated locations.

Chen Binhua, director of the Information Bureau of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the PRC's State Council, said the latest drills are a resolute punishment for the Taiwan regional leader's provocative May 20 speech that sought“independence,” a stern warning to external forces that support“Taiwan independence” while interfering in China's internal affairs and a rightful move to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“If the Taiwan independence and separatist forces insist on going their own way and taking risks, the mainland will take decisive action to resolutely crush their plot and safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Chen said.

He said mainland China's countermeasures are only aimed at Taiwan independence activities and interference from external forces, not Taiwan compatriots.

Lai said in his inauguration speech on Monday that Taiwan will strengthen its national defense and its national security law to protect itself from being harmed by China's threats and infiltrations.

He said China must stop posing verbal and military threats to Taiwan, and should carry out its global responsibilities with Taiwan to help maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

On August 4-6, 2022, the PLA held military exercises at six locations surrounding Taiwan after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied Beijing's warning and visited the island.

In April 2023, the PLA launched another round of large-scale military drills near Taiwan. The current drills are the largest in one year.



Kuomintang (KMT), a Beijing-friendly political party in Taiwan, on Thursday in a statement called on the Chinese Communist Party to“stop unnecessary measures, avoid conflicts across the Taiwan Strait, and cherish the results of cross-Strait peaceful development.”



The KMT urged“the other side of the Taiwan Strait to exercise restraint.”



Although the KMT only controls 46% of the seats in the Legislative Yuan, its representative Han Kuo-yu was elected as the president of the legislative body in early February.

Taiwan People's Party (TPP), which is now the crucial minority with eight seats, has recently proposed a law amendment to reform the Legislative Yuan, increase the Yuan's investigative powers and limit the investigative powers of the government.

On Tuesday, at least 30,000 protestors gathered in front of the Legislative Yuan to oppose the amendment bill. Some violence and ochaotic scenes among lawmakers in the chamber were seen on TV.

Citing Chinese dissident Yuan Hongbing, Japanese journalist Akio Yaita said Beijing has asked the KMT to support the TPP's bill and cause chaos in the chamber. He said the Legislative Yuan is the real battlefield between China and Taiwan.



Some commentators said the KMT+TPP alliance can create a balance of power inside Taiwan that limits any independence fantasies on the part of the DPP.

