Cellist Sol Gabetta Wins 2024 'Grand Prix Music'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The cellist Sol Gabetta has landed the prestigious prize which comes with a cheque for CHF100,000 ($109,551).

May 23, 2024

The Federal Office of Culture, which awards the Grand Prix each year, said on Thursday that Gabetta was one of the most successful and best-known cellists of our time.

Born in Argentina in 1981, she now lives in the Swiss city of Aargau and her repertoire includes the most important cello works from the Baroque to the modern era.

+ Last year's winner was absurdist pop pioneer Yello

Prizes worth CHF40,000 went to composer Ivo Antognini, multi-instrumentalist Simone Aubert, yodeller Simone Felber, violinist Leila Schayegh, saxophonist Tapiwa Svosve, metal band

Zeal & Ardor, and sound poet Zimoun.



Meanwhile, the Lausanne Underground Film & Music Festival, the Swiss Museum and Centre for Electronic Music Instruments (SMEM) in Fribourg, and the Basel collective Somatic Rituals also each received a special prize.



Adapted from German by DeepL/kp,dos

