PM Mustafa Warns Of Dangers Of Israeli Occupation's Escalation In West Bank, Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah/PNN /

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Mohammed Mustafa, warned of the dangers of Israeli military escalation and colonists' attacks in the West Bank, as well as on the plans of the Israeli occupation government to impose sanctions on the Palestinian people, leadership and institutions, which would lead to an explosion of the situation and have repercussions on the entire region.

During a meeting in Ramallah today with more than 50 members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the State of Palestine and representatives of international organizations and institutions, Mustafa discussed the occupation's escalated measures in the West Bank and the ongoing genocidal war waged against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Mustafa stressed that the Palestinian people are running out of patience, stating that Israel is gradually executing what's happening in the Gaza Strip in the West Bank too through the escalation of its army's and colonists' attacks.“Everyone must act now before we reach the point of no return.”

The Prime Minister commended the decision of Spain, Norway and Ireland to recognize the State of Palestine, which brought the number of countries that have so far recognized Palestinian statehood to 147.

He called on the countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so promptly and to support the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

The Prime Minister informed members

of the diplomatic corps accredited to the State of Palestine and representatives of international organizations and institutions about the government's achievements in administrative and institutional reform plans, its plans for relief and providing basic services in the Gaza Strip and achieving economic stability, emphasizing the importance of coordination and cooperation with all international partners.

Mustafa addressed the difficult financial situation due to the ongoing aggression of the occupation against the Palestinian people, including the deductions from and withholding of the PA clearance funds, which limits the government's ability to fulfill its obligations towards the Palestinian people.