Prolonged Farmer Protests Driving Out Buyers With Rs 500 Cr Garment Business In Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 20 (KNN) The ongoing farmers' protests, which have disrupted road and rail networks in the state, are causing significant losses to Punjab's vibrant garment industry, according to business leaders and economists.

Every year in May, garment dealers from across the country converge in Ludhiana, a prominent industrial hub, for booking orders.

This annual "buyer-seller meet" typically generates business inquiries worth over Rs 500 crore (approximately USD 65 million) for local manufacturers within a span of 24 to 48 hours. However, this year, the protest-induced disruptions have deterred many dealers from visiting Ludhiana.

"The Mahakumbh of Buyer-Seller to be held in the month of May has faded away. Dealers are shying away from coming to Ludhiana," lamented Sanjay Kapoor, Managing Director of the Kajaro brand.

As a result, manufacturers are being forced to showcase their products in Chandigarh and Delhi to secure orders for the upcoming winter season.

The impact extends beyond the garment trade. Hotels and marriage palaces in Ludhiana, typically booked solid during the buyer-seller meet, lie deserted this year. "The Buyer-Seller Meet organised in Ludhiana every year in the month of May is no less than a festival for the industry," remarked Vinod Thapar, President of the Knitwear and Textile Club.

Renowned agricultural economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Sardara Singh Johal expressed grave concerns over the protests' toll on the state's economy and social fabric. "Some farmer leaders have strangulated the economy and social life of the state by blocking highways and railway tracks for a long time. Trade and industry in the state have almost come to a standstill, and Punjab is suffering huge losses,” Johal noted.

While acknowledging the farmers' grievances, Johal urged the protest organisers to consider the broader implications. "Farmers should understand that farming issues are of the entire country. Farmers of other states are not disturbing their transport networks," he said.

"There are more effective methods of movement. Farmer organisations should not stop the economic and social development of the state by protesting on the railway tracks and blocking the transport network, because it will be fatal for the future of Punjab," claimed Johal.

As the protests persist, concerns mount over the long-term impact on Punjab's vital industries and the state's overall economic well-being.

