Deputy talks about condition of Slovak Premier, describes it as ‘very serious’

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico continues to be in serious condition after surviving an assassination attempt earlier in the week, according to statements made by his deputy, Robert Kalinak, on Saturday.



The attack occurred on Wednesday in the city of Handlova, located in central Slovakia. Fico was shot multiple times at close range by an individual who approached him while he was interacting with a group of spectators. Following the incident, Fico was promptly transported to Roosevelt Hospital in Banska Bystrica for urgent medical attention, while the assailant was apprehended at the scene.



Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Kalinak provided an update on Fico's condition, stating that while he is currently stable, the injuries sustained from the four gunshot wounds are severe and have resulted in extensive damage. Kalinak noted that Fico underwent additional surgery, but cautioned that there may still be potential complications arising from his condition, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.



Expressing gratitude for the support received from medical staff and the Slovak public, Kalinak urged for patience and optimism regarding Fico's recovery process. He relayed that he had a brief conversation with the prime minister during his hospital visit, highlighting the importance of maintaining hope amidst the challenging circumstances.



Meanwhile, authorities have identified the suspected assailant as Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old former security guard. Cintula has been placed in pre-detention as the investigation into the attack continues, shedding light on the ongoing efforts to bring accountability to those responsible for the attempted assassination of Slovakia's prime minister.

MENAFN19052024000045015687ID1108231390