Seoul describes N-Korea garbage balloon campaign as disgraceful

(MENAFN) South Korean Defense Shin Won-sik has criticized North Korea's recent action of sending balloons filled with suspected excrement and rubbish across the border into South Korea as "unimaginably shameful and base." The incident occurred in response to a campaign by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea, who regularly send propaganda leaflets using inflatables.



Shin made these remarks during the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, where he described the balloon stunt as an "act against humanity" and a violation of the Armistice Agreement. He emphasized that North Korea's behavior is not characteristic of a "normal country."



The South Korean Defense Minister also accused North Korea of launching a rocket using ballistic missile technologies prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions, claiming it was a reconnaissance satellite. This accusation comes amid reports that North Korea notified Japan of plans to launch a "satellite-carrying rocket" in the near future.



North Korea has defended its space program, stating that the reconnaissance satellites are necessary to monitor hostile activities by the US and its allies in the region. However, South Korea and other nations view these actions as provocative and a threat to regional stability.

