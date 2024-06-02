France contemplates hosting great WWII anniversary without Russia

(MENAFN) France has decided not to invite Russia to the upcoming 80th anniversary commemoration of the World War II D-Day landings due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to the French presidency's announcement on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.



The D-Day landings, a significant operation where the Allies opened a second front against Nazi Germany, will be commemorated on June 6. This historic event saw over 5,000 ships and landing craft deploy more than 150,000 onto five Normandy beaches, ultimately leading to the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi control.



Initially, the French organizers, Liberation Mission, indicated that a Russian delegation might participate in the events, though President Vladimir Putin would not be invited. However, due to the Ukraine conflict and discomfort among some allies regarding Moscow’s presence, Paris reversed this position. Two diplomatic sources reportedly informed Reuters that this reversal was influenced by unease from United Kingdom and United States officials, who were caught off-guard by the potential inclusion of a Russian delegation.



A French presidency official, briefing reporters ahead of the anniversary, confirmed that Russia would be absent from the events. Instead, Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has been invited. Earlier in April, Europe 1 radio station reported that while France preferred lower-level representation from Moscow, the complete exclusion of Russia from the commemoration was seen as challenging, given the historical significance of the date.

