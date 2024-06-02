Amir, UAE President Discuss Ways To Boost Fraternal Relations, Joint Gulf Action

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the relations between the two sisterly countries and ways to support and consolidate them across various fields, especially with regard to bolstering the bonds of fraternal cooperation for the good and interest of the two brotherly peoples, in addition to enhancing joint Gulf action.

During the talks they held in Abu Dhabi, HH the Amir and the President of the UAE also discussed the latest regional and global developments and exchanged views on several current issues of common concern, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The two sides affirmed the two countries' support for efforts to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and reach a comprehensive and lasting peace based on the two-state solution that preserves the security and stability of the region.

The talks session was attended by HH Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On the UAE's side, it was attended by Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.

MENAFN02062024000067011011ID1108286044