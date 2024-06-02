Le Pen claims Macron wants war with Russia

(MENAFN) French politician Marine Le Pen has accused President Emmanuel of seeking to involve France in a war with Russia. In an interview with France Info aired on Thursday, Le Pen criticized Macron's recent statements about sending trainers to Ukraine and allowing Kiev to use Western-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia, warning that these actions could escalate the conflict into a global war.



Le Pen's comments come amid heated discussions in the West regarding the extent to which Ukraine should be permitted to strike within Russian territory using Western long-range weapons. Several NATO governments have expressed support for such strikes, while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on member states to relax some of their restrictions on the use of Western arms.



On Tuesday, Macron weighed in, suggesting that NATO should permit Ukraine to "neutralize military sites" inside Russia that are used to launch attacks against Ukraine, even if these sites are located far behind the front lines. Le Pen strongly opposed this idea, arguing that it significantly increases the risk of a global conflict.



She concluded that Macron's stance indicates a desire for France to plunge into a war with Russia, a position she "extremely firmly opposes" due to the "absolutely staggering danger" it poses for France.

