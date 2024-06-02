(MENAFN) Members of the Party continue to misunderstand the impact of their on former President Donald Trump, as their attempts to discredit him often backfire and make them look worse in comparison. On Thursday, a unanimous 12-person jury found guilty on 34 felony counts, which could theoretically result in a 136-year prison sentence. However, it's highly unlikely that Trump will spend any time behind bars. Instead, the presidential frontrunner may enter the race with a criminal record but without significant repercussions.



Given that the crimes are nonviolent and Trump has no prior convictions, the likelihood of prison time is minimal. Judge Juan Merchan might instead sentence him to house arrest, making ankle bracelets a potential fashion statement among Trump supporters, or opt for probation or another form of supervised release.



Another potential outcome, which could backfire on the Democrats, is imposing community service. While some Democrats might enjoy the idea of Trump being forced into a prison work gang, it's more likely that millions of his supporters would rally behind him at a soup kitchen or animal shelter, further solidifying his position as a contentious but supported figure in American politics.

