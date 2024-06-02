US Mass Shooting: Ohio Firing Leaves 1 Dead, Dozens Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A mass shooting overnight in Akron (Ohio) left one person dead and at least 26 people injured, news agency AP reported citing local authorities report said the shooting-which happened after midnight near Kelly Avenue and 8th Avenue-killed a 27-year-old man, while at least 26 others were injured.

The were transported to area hospitals reports claimed that Ohio have recovered a gun and dozens of bullet casings at the crime scene is unclear what led to the shooting. No suspect has been located by the police so far.(A developing story, please check back for more updates)



MENAFN02062024007365015876ID1108285872