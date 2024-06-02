Orban says NATO getting closer to conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has warned that the European Union and member states are inching “closer to war” with Russia every week. Speaking to Kossuth on Friday, Orban cited recent reports suggesting that France plans to send to train Ukrainian and that the United States has permitted Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory using specific weapons.



Orban criticized NATO’s actions, stating, “It is absurd that instead of protecting us, NATO is dragging us into a world war. It’s like a firefighter going to put out a fire with a flamethrower.” He emphasized that NATO members are progressively moving towards a full-scale war, having gone through the stages of “discussion, preparation, and destruction.” According to him, the bloc is now completing the discussion phase and entering the preparation phase.



This comes as a United States official disclosed to several media outlets on Thursday that Washington had authorized Ukraine to target deep within Russian territory to protect the Kharkov Region. Although Ukraine’s military is not officially allowed to attack far behind the front lines with Western-supplied weapons, recent statements from high-ranking officials have suggested a potential policy shift.



Meanwhile, Orban pointed out the serious economic damage the Ukraine conflict is causing to the European Union, reiterating his stance against further escalation.

