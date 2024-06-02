Germany supports Ukrainian attacks deep into Russia

(MENAFN) Germany has agreed to follow the United States in allowing Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons for long-range on Russian territory, a German spokesperson announced on Friday. Previously, the United States and its allies had maintained restrictions on the use of these weapons to avoid being perceived as direct participants in the conflict. However, Ukraine has been pushing for the relaxation of these rules.



German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit stated that Ukraine could use the weapons supplied by Germany for self-defense, in line with international obligations. He justified lifting the restrictions by citing Russia's recent coordinated attacks from positions near the Kharkov border.



Hebestreit added that the decision was reached through a consensus among allies, following discussions with the United States, United Kingdom, and France. However, Italy has publicly disagreed with this stance.



Despite earlier claims that the United States was against lifting the restrictions, it appears President Joe Biden has recently authorized Ukraine to use United States weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkov Region. This decision supposedly excludes long-range ATACMS missiles but permits the use of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), and tube artillery.

