Musk confirms plans to host live town hall event featuring former President Donald Trump

(MENAFN) Tech mogul Elon Musk has confirmed plans to host a live town hall event featuring former President Donald Trump, following Musk's condemnation of Trump's recent felony conviction, which he deemed motivated.



The event, slated to be hosted on X (formerly Twitter) in collaboration with the TV network NewsNation, aims to provide a platform for presidential candidates to engage with the public. Reports suggest that X CEO Linda Yaccarino proposed the idea, with Musk extending invitations to Trump, President Joe Biden, and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While Biden's campaign declined the invitation, Trump accepted.



Musk expressed his anticipation for the event, describing it as "interesting" in a post on X. Users of the platform will have the opportunity to submit questions for the town hall, which will then be curated by moderators, including at least one host from NewsNation. However, details regarding the date, location, and moderators for the events have yet to be announced.



The decision to host the town hall comes amidst a backdrop of controversy surrounding Trump's recent conviction on 34 charges of falsifying business records. The charges stem from his reimbursement of former lawyer Michael Cohen for a payment made to adult actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has vehemently denounced the trial and its outcome, a sentiment echoed by Musk.

