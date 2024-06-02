Over 600 People Evacuated Due To Floods In Germany

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin, Germany: Heavy rains have caused flooding in southern Germany, prompting the evacuation of over 600 people from their homes.

Local said that continuous rainfall led to high water levels in many rivers in Germany, besides widespread floods in coastal cities and towns, which prompted German Weather Service to issue the highest level of weather warnings for several regions in southern Germany.

German Interior Nancy Weiser said that 520 volunteers working for the Agency for Technical Relief (THW) are transporting people to safe places, securing rock barriers, and emptying water through pumping.

The German army is supporting relief efforts, distributing blankets and camp beds and bringing more supplies.

Train services between the Bavarian capital, Munich, Bregenz in Austria, and Zurich in Switzerland, were also shut down due to the floods. (QNA)