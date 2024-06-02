Jordan Increases Aid To Gaza With 40 Additional Trucks, Total Reaches 120 In A Week

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - The number of Jordanian trucks delivering aid to families in the Gaza Strip increased to 120 within a week, following the crossing of 40 new trucks on Sunday.This latest convoy, organized by the Jordan - Arab and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), was supported by several organizations, companies, and institutions including Anera, Al-Isra Hospital, Al-Jazeera Hospital, the Amman Chamber of Industry, and the Amman Chamber of Commerce.The trucks were laden with essential food parcels, consumables, medical supplies, and medicines, which will be distributed to residents in Gaza through partner associations and organizations within the Strip.Hussein Shibli, Secretary-General of the JHCO, stated that the organization prioritized meeting the critical needs of Gaza's residents this week, collaborating with various institutions, companies, and organizations to ensure a diverse range of materials and donations.He further emphasized that the relief, medical, and food supplies are being delivered to the relevant authorities to reach as many beneficiaries as possible in Gaza. Shibli noted that the total number of land trucks that have entered Gaza to date stands at 1,797, along with 53 planes via El Arish.The JHCO continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at El Etihad Bank No. JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, electronic wallets, Click JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and its website