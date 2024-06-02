Hungary says still chance to stop NATO-Russia conflict

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto warned that is gearing up for a prolonged conflict with Russia, but believes there is still a chance to prevent it. Speaking at a NATO ministerial meeting in Prague on Friday, Szijjarto highlighted the recent approvals for Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons against deep targets in Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reinforced this, stating Ukraine's right to defend itself includes striking legitimate military targets inside Russia.



Szijjarto was quoted by Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, stating, "The express train of war has departed from the penultimate station,” and questioned whether it can still be stopped. He pointed to the European Parliament elections in June as the "only emergency brake" left, suggesting that European citizens can signal to their governments their desire to avoid a prolonged war in Europe.



Hungary has consistently advocated for a ceasefire and peace talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict, refusing to send military aid to Kiev and frequently delaying European Union sanctions on Moscow.

