Trump registers historic fundraising record following guilty sentence

(MENAFN) Former United States President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has reportedly raised over USD34 million since his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York. has characterized the trial as a motivated witch hunt. The charges stemmed from allegations that Trump’s reimbursements to his lawyer for an alleged “hush money” payment to adult star Stormy Daniels involved fraudulent bookkeeping and election interference in 2016.



Following the verdict, Trump’s campaign sent out a fundraising email declaring, “I was just convicted in a RIGGED Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG! But with your support at this moment in history, WE WILL WIN BACK THE WHITE HOUSE AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” The email galvanized a massive response from his base.



Republican strategist Matthew Bartlett had predicted that Trump’s base would donate a million dollars for each count of the New York indictment, a forecast that proved accurate, if not conservative. Trump campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles confirmed that the campaign raised USD34.8 million from small-dollar donors shortly after the verdict was announced.



“Our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online due to the high traffic, President Trump raised USD34.8 million from small-dollar donors,” LaCivita and Wiles announced. They also noted that a significant portion of the donors, 29.7 percent, were new to the WinRed platform.



The campaign's statement concluded by asserting that the “election interference political witch hunt” by President Joe Biden and the Democrats had reinvigorated the MAGA movement like never before.

