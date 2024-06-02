China, Bahrain elevate bilateral ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Republic of China and the Kingdom of Bahrain have announced the elevation of their bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership. Reports aired by China Central Television revealed that President Xi Jinping engaged in talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, where they mutually agreed to enhance their relationship to a new phase of cooperation.



The discussions between President Xi Jinping and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa encompassed various aspects of their strong and friendly relations, with a particular focus on enhancing cooperation in vital areas such as economic, commercial, investment, and scientific domains. Moreover, both leaders exchanged views on regional and international developments, aiming to foster closer ties and collaboration in addressing shared challenges.



King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa underscored the Kingdom of Bahrain's pride in its close strategic relations with the People's Republic of China and expressed a commitment to advancing these relations for mutual benefit. He commended China's influential role on the global stage and its efforts to strengthen cooperative relations with Arab countries. The King also appreciated China's dedication to promoting security and stability in the Middle East region, which aligns with efforts to foster development and prosperity.



In a separate event, President Xi Jinping inaugurated the "China-Arab Cooperation Forum" in Beijing, emphasizing his deep affinity with Arab countries and his commitment to deepening relations with the region. He highlighted the historical ties between China and Arab nations, rooted in friendly exchanges along the ancient Silk Road. President Xi's remarks underscored China's commitment to strengthening cooperation and collaboration with Arab countries, reflecting a broader commitment to regional stability and development.

