Exness: the Official Sponsor of Forex Traders Summit 2024

Exness, one of the world’s largest brokers, announces its partnership with Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024 as the Official Sponsor. The prestigious event, taking place 19-20 May 2024 at the Dubai Festival Arena, attracts financial markets professionals, traders, IBs, partners, and trading enthusiasts for 2 days of networking and knowledge-sharing.



As the main sponsor, Exness will take center stage at the summit, providing attendees with the unique opportunity to engage with its team of experts at its state-of-the-art booth. Attendees will gain hands-on experience with Exness’ proprietary platform and learn about its unique features that set it apart from its competition.



Moreover, Exness Financial Markets Strategists Lead, Wael Makarem, will share industry knowledge and insights during a panel discussion on market conditions, offering valuable perspectives on current trends and future forecasts.



Mohammad Amer, Exness Regional Commercial Director, stated, "The Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2024 provides an invaluable platform for Exness to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones. We are honored to showcase our advanced trading solutions and discuss how our commitment to transparency and technology can drive mutual success for our partners in the dynamic trading landscape."



Exness uses a combination of technology and ethics to raise the industry benchmark and create favorable conditions for traders. It offers clients a frictionless trading experience through its superior proprietary platform and unique market protections and allows traders to experience how the markets should be.









