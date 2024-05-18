Investment Minister Emphasizes Importance Of Raising HR Efficiency To Boost Investment Engine, 1St, Final Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Orfeli called for greater visibility of Jordan's achievements during its development process, noting that these achievements give greater confidence when promoting Jordan's investment opportunities.For his part, Abu Saileik presented the stages of development of the Ministry of Investment since the merger of the Investment Promotion Agency and the Development Zones, noting the unprecedented effort made by the government to develop the administrative and economic system through the Public Sector Modernization Program, in addition to the economic modernization vision.He added that the current government's efforts have resulted in overcoming the 1.9% economic growth rate and reaching a rate of 2.6%, and that the vision targets higher growth rates, in addition to the arrival of foreign reserves to the level of 19 billion dollars, which enhances investment confidence in the Kingdom, in addition to a historic rise in the credit rating of the Jordanian economy after decades of scoring a B1 to Ba3, according to Moody's rating.The meeting, which was held in the presence of a number of ministers and stakeholders, included interactive sessions discussing a number of topics, including human resources in the public sector, digitization and government services, education and human resources development, and investment.