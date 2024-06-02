Aljazeera Media Institute, UDST In Deal To Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Based on the strategic plan of reinforcing academic and knowledge exchange between the two parties, Aljazeera Institute and University of Doha for Science and (UDST) signed a memorandum of understanding on May 29.

Director of Aljazeera Media Institute Eman Al Amri and Dean of the College of Computing and Information at UDST Zakaria Maamar signed the MoU.

In this regard, Eman Al Amri said:“We are proud to sign this memorandum of understanding with University of Doha for Science and Technology, which we consider a step that takes us forward in our commitment to enhance academic and knowledge cooperation, and facilitating exchange of knowledge and applied experience, which contributes to improving the quality of media education and training.

Al Amri also pointed out that the Institute seeks through this memorandum to support joint scientific research and open new horizons for studies and research. She also added:“We believe that this cooperation will contribute to raising the efficiency of media cadres and enhancing the reputation of our two institutions at the local and international levels.

Dr. Zakaria Maamar said: This agreement comes as a culmination of the collaboration between UDST and Al-Jazeera Media Institute that started since the University's inception. As an applied academic institution, we aim to offer our students the opportunity to experience the professional world before graduation, whether in our state-of-the-art labs and studios or through our esteemed partners.

“Aljazeera Media Institute will offer internships to UDST students in the Digital Communication and Media Production programme, allowing them to gain practical experience in the media sector and facilitating expertise exchange between their professionals and our faculty. We are also excited to explore opportunities for joint research projects and events focused on the application of AI solutions for the media sector. This partnership is an important milestone for our students' education, our faculty, and the media industry at large.” The collaboration between the institute and the university will provide students with practical training opportunities in digital communication and media production programs.

Joint seminars, workshops and training courses will also be held to facilitate exchange of knowledge and ideas between the two sides, as well as cooperation in organizing innovation challenges and competitions, that focus on providing solutions to real problems in media industry, as well as implementing community initiatives. One of the important issues of this memorandum is cooperation in research related to artificial intelligence, through which opportunities will be developed for joint research focusing on artificial intelligence applications, in addition to organising workshops and hackathons focusing on artificial intelligence and media.