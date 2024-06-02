Azerbaijan's National Defense University Holds Event To Mark Green World Solidarity Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In pursuance of the Order of the President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan declaring 2024 as the“Green World Solidarity Year” inAzerbaijan, the National Defense University held an event accordingto the instructions of the Defense Minister, Azernews reports.

The event, organized jointly by the of Defense and theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources, was attended by theleadership, officers, teaching staff, and cadets of the NationalDefense University's Baku Military College, as well asrepresentatives of the Ministry of Ecology and NaturalResources.

The event commenced with commemorating the memory of NationalLeader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives forthe independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity ofAzerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan wasperformed.

Speeches on the Green World Solidarity Year were delivered, anda video on this topic was screened.

In the end, a tree-planting campaign was held in the territoryof the military college.

Servicemen, professors, teachers, cadets, and studentsparticipated in planting various types of trees and carrying outlandscaping works to contribute to the protection of nature, makethe environment healthy, increase the greenery, help restore theecological balance, and enrich the atmosphere with oxygen.