Deputy PM Addresses Shangri-La Dialogue Session

Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah (second right) during the opening session of the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

