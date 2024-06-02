Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa Stuns World No. 2 Caruana In Rd-5

(MENAFN- IANS) Stavanger (Norway), June 2 (IANS) India's prodigy R Praggnanandhaa stunned the chess world again by defeating World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in Round 5 of the Norway Chess tournament.
The win saw Praggnanandhaa returning to the world top-10 and climb to third place in the tournament standings with 8.5 points.
Earlier in the tournament, Praggnanandha toppled World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 3. The Indian has now pulled off the remarkable feat of beating the world numbers one and two in the same tournament.
Meanwhile, the 3-0 loss in round 5 knocked Caruana out of the 2800 club and down to world number three.
