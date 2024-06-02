Deputy PM Meets Japan's Defence Minister In Singapore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Deputy Prime and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Dr Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Japan's Minister of Defence H E Minoru Kihara, on the sidelines of the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue, organised in Singapore by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

The two sides discussed topics of common interest and reviewed cooperation and relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially the Israeli war on Gaza.

The meeting also touched on Qatar's role in mediation efforts and its keenness to establish a ceasefire and stop the war on Gaza. Qatar's Ambassador to Singapore H E Saoud bin Jassim Al Jufairi attended the meeting along with a lineup of senior officials from both sides.