UN Under-Secretary-General Hails Close Cooperation With GCC States

New York: As part of Qatar's presidency of the 44th session of Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN), H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, held a meeting with permanent representatives of the GCC states to the United Nations, alongside UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security H E Gilles Michaud, at the headquarters of the permanent delegation in New York.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Safety and Security hailed the close relationship between the GCC states and UN and discussed the significance of ensuring safety and security for the UN staff in the Gaza Strip so that they can effectively perform their missions. The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN affirmed that the GCC states stand ready to steadfastly cooperate with the UN Department for Safety and Security to respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.