Al Riyadi Down Sagesse To Claim Title As Qatar Delivers Successful WASL Final 8 Edition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar once again displayed its prowess in hosting major events with the successful hosting of the FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL) Final 8 which concluded with Al Riyadi outlasting fellow Lebanese club Sagesse in overtime of a thrilling final yesterday.

At the Lusail Multipurpose Hall, both teams were tied on 79-79 at the end of regulation time as the game was forced to be stretched to the overtime in which Al Riyadi prevailed with a dominant performance to clinch the Doha title with scores of 100-90.

Al Riyadi's seven-foot-tall Australian Thon Maker dazzled the packed crowd at the state-of-the-art arena, scoring 35 points while making 15 rebounds and an assist. His teammate Wael Arakji also impressed, scoring 20 points and making four rebounds and five assists. Amir Saoud and Karim Zeinoun also shone, scoring 13 and 12 points respectively.

Americans Cleanthony Robert Early and Jonathan Mychal Gibson were the pick of the scorers for Sagesse, after adding 25 and 23 points respectively.

However, their efforts went in vain as Al Riyadi went on to lift the prestigious trophy, in the presence of Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) President Mohammed Saad Al Mughaiseeb, and FIBA Executive Director for Asia and the CEO of the FIBA Asia Secretariat Hagop Khajirian.

The QBF President expressed his gratitude to the International Basketball Federation for awarding Doha the honour of hosting the second edition of the Final 8.

He highlighted that this event sets a strong foundation for future hosting of major basketball tournaments, whether in Gulf or Arab countries, endorsed by FIBA.

“This initiative is part of broader efforts to increase the sport's popularity in the region and also aims to promote the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027,” Al Mughaiseeb said after the hugely successful tournament.

QBF Secretary General Sadoun Al Kuwari elaborated that the goal of hosting the FIBA West Asia Super League Final 8 is part of Qatar's comprehensive long-term objectives.

“These objectives not only focus on enhancing Qatar's preparations for the 2027 Basketball World Cup but also align with Qatar's strategy to host the Asian Games in 2030 and the Olympics in 2036,” Al Kuwari stated.

Al Kuwari emphasized that hosting such significant events showcases Qatar's commitment to excellence and its capability to host major international sporting events.

The Final 8 which included top teams from the FIBA WASL Sub-Zone Leagues, marked a milestone in Qatar's sports journey. The tournament also served as a precursor to the Basketball Champions League Asia in Dubai, where Al Riyadi will be heading next, together with Shahrdary Gorgan of Iran.