Combating Torture Is Foremost Priority For GANHRI, Says Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Chairperson of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) and Chairperson of Qatar National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah (pictured), hailed the significant role performed by the Lebanese National Human Rights Commission in combating torture.

She was addressing the of the National Human Rights Commission dedicated to discussing the report that included the permanent committee for the prevention of torture in Lebanon for 2023, convened in Beirut, Lebanon.

Al Attiyah said the topic of combating torture represents a foremost priority for GANHRI, therefore GANHRI has always been committed to supporting the national human rights institutions (NHRIs) in this field, pointing out that the GANHRI's convention in Copenhagen during November 6-8, 2023, had primarily focused on NHRIs' role in addressing torture.

During the convention, the participants underscored the importance of individual and collective obligations to ensure the rights of all persons to freedom from torture, including other forms of mistreatment, she added, highlighting that the conference identified a multitude of practical measures to be further taken by NHRIs as part of their work in the areas of strengthening the preventive measures against torture and other forms of mistreatment.

GANHRI, alongside its regional networks and member institutions look forward to collaborating in the fields of capacity-building and sharing expertise to enhance NHRIs' operation in preventing torture and other forms of mistreatment, Al Attiyah added.

For his part, President of the Lebanese National Human Rights Commission Fady Girgis said the issuance of reports ensures the commission's objective to receive grade (A) from GANHRI. He pointed out that the report discusses the state of human rights in Lebanon in 2023, along with the activities undertaken by the commission.

He thanked the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Lebanon, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the European Union for funding the“Counter Terrorism for Lebanon Security” programme implemented by the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Public Administration and Policy and supporting the commission's activities. Girgis noted the Israeli-Palestinian conflict whose impacts spilled over into the southern areas of Lebanon and engendered catastrophic consequences at multiple levels, particularly amid the crisis facing Lebanon. He highlighted that the war on Gaza has generated cataclysmic consequences, in terms of grave violations of human rights, primarily the right to life through targeting the civilians and journalists, in addition to civilian homes.